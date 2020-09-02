Fort Osage soccer rolls past Grandview in opener

By The Examiner staff

The Fort Osage boys soccer team got its season and the Winnetonka Tournament off to a strong start.

Justin Epperson scored two goals as the Indians routed Grandview 7-1 Wednesday in its opening game in the tournament played at Staley High School.

Xander Shepherd, Dillon Newell, Lucca Smith, Angel Cornejo and Kyle Gross also scored for Fort Osage (1-0).

GRAIN VALLEY 1, HARRISONVILLE 0: Grain Valley bounced back from a 5-2 loss to Liberty North in the season and Harrisonville Tournament opener by blanking the host Wildcats Tuesday.

Owen White scored the lone goal for the Eagles in the win over Harrisonville.

“Gritty performance from the guys,” first-year Grain Valley head coach Brett Lewis said.

The Eagles meet Kansas City East at 4 p.m. Thursday in their tournament finale.

OAK GROVE 5, CRISTO REY 4: Gael Perez scored a pair of goals to help Oak Grove down visiting Cristo Rey in its season and home opener Tuesday.

Hunter Easley, Charles Beaty and Morgan Sanders also scored for the Panthers (1-0).