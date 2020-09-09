Chrisman soccer eases past Grain Valley

By The Examiner staff

William Chrisman’s boys soccer team improved to 2-1 Tuesday with a 4-0 win at Grain Valley.

Mitchell Cory, Kelson Nichols and Tyler Large booted goals for the Bears, who led 2-0 at halftime, and Joseph Casebolt capped the scoring with a header in the 48th minute.

Grain Valley fell to 1-3.

SMITHVILLE 2, OAK GROVE 1: Gael Perez notched Oak Grove’s lone goal as the Panthers fell in the Excelsior Springs Tournament.

Oak Grove dropped to 1-2 with the loss.