Third goal a charm for Jaguars

By The Examiner staff

The Blue Springs South boys soccer team had yet to score more than two goals in a game against a tough schedule this season.

The third goal was the charm Monday.

Juniors Jacksyn McIntyre and Dylan Prater had a hand in all three goals as the Jaguars topped Suburban Big Eight rival Lee’s Summit North 3-1 on Senior Night.

McIntyre scored two goals on Prater assists and assisted on Prater’s game-winning goal as South snapped a four-game skid to improve to 2-4 overall in its conference opener.

“Getting that third goal was big for us,” Jaguars coach Jon Grice said. “Not just to seal the win against a talented and well coached Lee’s Summit North side, but also to show our guys that it’s possible. I know this offense can be incredibly dangerous but the boys needed to see it too.“

McIntyre scored off a Prater pass in the fourth minute to put South ahead.

Tyler Dailey scored the equalizer for the Broncos (1-2, 1-1 Big Eight) after taking a pass by Jose Vega, touching it toward the middle and hitting a perfectly placed shot in the near lower corner in the 19th minute.

Prater scored what would turn out to be the game-winner on an assist from McIntyre in the 36th minute as the Jaguars took a 2-1 lead into the intermission.

McIntyre added insurance from Prater in the 68th minute.

“Jack McIntyre and Dylan Prater are playing together so well right now,” Grice said. “I’m glad those two are getting on so well on and off the field. They are the motor of this offense. Without their play and grit, we would struggle to score more than we already do.”

South senior goalkeeper Danny Leon also came up big time and again for the Jaguars. His biggest save was denying the Broncos on a penalty kick with less than three minutes left that would have made it a one-goal game.

“Our back line was great tonight,” Grice said. “Lee’s Summit North has speed and can fire shots from anywhere in our half. Our back line and midfield did a great job of keeping them less dangerous than they could have been, and Danny stepped up big on several occasions to keep the ball out of the net throughout the second half.”

Broncos coach Ryan Kelley said South’s defense interrupted his team’s drive in the second half after a slow start following a 12-day layoff.

“We had momentum and the better of the play for most of the rest of the half until late in the half when South was able to pull our back line apart and played a nice combo through our center backs for a goal,” Kelley said. “In the second half we really struggled to possess the ball and could not get much of a rhythm in our attack.”

Grice was happy his junior combo was able to help the seniors get a win on their earlier than normal Senior Night.

“Senior Night is always a challenge of some sort. The starting lineup is different, sometimes you have to remind players that while it’s important to honor the seniors, we also have a game to play,” Grice said. “But our kids played really well.

“And I’m so proud of them for taking what we’ve learned from this losing skid and put it to good use. I really wanted to have a chance to recognize the seniors for their years of service and their next chapter and typically we do that towards the end of the season. But this year, when every day we practice or get to play is a gift, we decided to have it early and it paid off.”

South won the junior varsity game 1-0.

LEE’S SUMMIT WEST 3, BLUE SPRINGS 0: Blue Springs, playing without senior midfielder Matthew Martinez because of a soft red card in his last game, was unable to solve visiting Lee’s Summit West in a Suburban Big Eight battle Monday.

The Titans (3-2, 1-0 Big Eight) scored off a rebound and the Wildcats inadvertently knocked a header in off a long West throw-in for an own goal as West led 2-0 at halftime.

Blue Springs dropped to 2-3 overall and 0-2 in the Big Eight.

LONE JACK 5, OAK GROVE 2: Oak Grove dropped its first game in the Kansas City Cup, falling to Lone Jack in its pool play opener Monday night at Van Horn High School.

Matt Sudario and Gael Perez scored for the Panthers, who dropped to 1-4 overall.

LONE JACK 5, FORT OSAGE 2: Lone Jack scored two goals late to pull away in the fifth-place game of the Excelsior Springs Tournament Saturday.

Goals by Lucca Smith and Angel Cornejo kept Fort Osage (2-3) within 3-2 until the final nine minutes when the Mules pulled away.

Fort Osage defeated Oak Grove 3-2 on Thursday on goals from Brody Hendrix, Mateo Castillo and Smith to advance in the consolation bracket after a 3-1 loss to Pleasant Hill in the tournament opener.