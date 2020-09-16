Falcons overcome Odessa's defensive posture

By The Examiner staff

While Odessa crowded its half of the field with a defensive approach Tuesday, Van Horn’s soccer team found and converted enough openings for a 4-1 victory on its home turf in the KC Cup.

Florencio Rojo and Diego Coronado netted two goals apiece for Falcons, who fired 37 shots overall, and Jorge Venegas had two assists.

“Odessa’s strategy or game plan was to overflow their box to not give any space for us to create chances,” Van Horn coach Jesus Rodriguez said. “Literally at certain points, 11 Odessa players were in their box. We had no choice but to strike from distance.”

Van Horn’s first goal came with 10 minutes left in the first half, when Rojo converted after Edison Rios flicked a header to the back post.

Coronado booted in a free kick from 35 yards out, then found the net with a 30-yarder from the wing off Venegas’ feed. With the score 3-1, Venegas dribbled past two defenders to set up Rojo for the final goal.

“Since Odessa played without a forward, we ended up taking one of our defenders and added another attacker,” Rodriguez said. “We still have work to do. This game should have ended early. We potentially had 80-20 possession, something we honestly didn’t do bad. Our team won, and we are happy for that.”

Van Horn was slated to play Smithville Wednesday in another pool play match.

KANSAS CITY NORTHEAST 3, WILLIAM CHRISMAN 2: Mitchell Cory and Legend Spencer notched goals for Chrisman in Tuesday’s KC Cup pool play matchup.

GRANDVIEW 1, FORT OSAGE 0: Fort Osage outshot the host Bulldogs 9-2 but couldn’t manage a goal Tuesday and fell to 2-4.