Falcons blank Smithville, advance to semifinals

Edison Rios scored both goals in the first half as Van Horn’s soccer team completed KC Cup pool play Wednesday with a 2-0 win over visiting Smithville.

Falcons coach Jesus Rodriguez said his team was able, for the second straight game, to control possession about 80 percent of the time.

“We played well and possessed well,” Rodriguez said. “I told my guys, that is one aspect of the game we are still working on. Possession is something we still need to improve on, so my instructions before the game were that. I do not care if we win 1-0 or 8-0.

“We shot a lot, and we did pressure a lot. Smithville was a very good young team. They will for sure be a menacing team as those young players grow.”

Rios’ first goal came at the 15-minute mark off a Kobe Otano assist. The second came about 15 minutes later, as Rios pressured the defense for a steal, beat the final defender and scored unassisted.

Van Horn played Raytown South in the semifinals Thursday.

BLUE SPRINGS 2, RAYMORE-PECULIAR 1: The Wildcats built a 2-0 lead and held on for the road win Wednesday.

Blue Springs’ first half goal came when Colin Barry got his head on a corner kick after a scramble and the ball landed to Will Rusk, who booted it in.

In the second half, Garrett Alsup tracked a long ball and converted a misplay by the Ray-Pec defense.

Ray-Pec scored in the second half after the Blue Springs defenders believed there was offsides and signaled but the official did not call it.

The Blue Springs junior varsity won 1-0.

WILLIAM CHRISMAN 6, PLEASANT HILL 1: Ali Fataki scored two goals in the Bears’ non-league win Wednesday.

Tyler Large, Mitchell Cory, Quinton Garcia and Max Shaw also netted goals for Chrisman.

LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 3, LIBERTY 2: North built a 3-1 lead in the second half and held on for a senior victory and Suburban Big Eight conference victory Wednesday.

The host Broncos (2-2, 2-1) led 1-0 at halftime thanks to Carson Wilcox’s goal after he took a Liam Frank pass and beat a couple defenders.

Liberty tied the game with 15 minutes left on a scramble off a free kick, but North responded when Tyler Daily took a throw from goalkeeper George Camburako and made a run against defenders for a goal. Nolan Piedmonte scored two minutes later after a pass from Wilcox.

Liberty scored with four minutes left before North held off its final push.

LEE’S SUMMIT WEST 5, BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 0: West forged a 3-0 halftime lead on its way to Wednesday’s Suburban Big Eight conference win.