Second-half surge puts Van Horn in KC Cup final

By The Examiner staff

Van Horn’s soccer team surged past Raytown South in the second half Thursday, advancing to Saturday’s KC Cup finals with a 5-1 victory on its home turf.

Jhonny De La Rosa’s two goals and two assists paced the Falcons, who trailed 1-0 at halftime. They play defending Class 2 state champion Guadalupe Centers at 6 p.m. Saturday for the title. Van Horn (7-1) beat the Aztecs 4-3 in two overtimes in last year's KC Cup final.

“We continue to improve and move the ball in the middle of the field better and better,” Van Horn coach Jesus Rodriguez said. “After being down 1-0 at half, we came out strong and determined the second half.”

Enil Arteaga tied the game five minutes into the second half, booting a 25-yarder off De La Rosa’s assist, and “we continued to possess and keep the tempo of the game,” Rodriguez said.

De La Rosa scored 10 minutes later off Arteaga’s assist, then converted from Edison Rios’ corner kick another two minutes later.

Rios added a goal off a De La Rosa cross, and Kyne Butcher booted in the last goal with five minutes left off a Jorge Venegas corner kick.

BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 2, PARK HILL 1: South rallied from a halftime deficit to claim a conference victory on the road Thursday.

The Jaguars’ Jacksyn McIntyre scored in the 59th minute to tie the game, assisted by Dylan Prater. McIntyre then assisted Carson Arnoldy’s go-ahead goal three minutes later.

KC EAST 4, CHRISMAN 0: East shut down William Chrisman in a KC Cup consolation game. The Bears dropped to 3-3 overall.