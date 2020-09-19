Check This Out for Sept. 19

CHECK THIS OUT

Teams: Van Horn vs. Guadalupe Centers

Sport: High school boys soccer

When: 6 p.m. Saturday

Where: Van Horn High School

What’s on the line: The Van Horn Falcons (7-1), who tied for third place in the Class 3 state tournament in 2018, plays host to 2019 Class 2 state champion Guadalupe Centers in the KC Cup tournament title game. The Falcons (7-1) edged the Aztecs (6-1) in last year’s KC Cup final 4-3 in double overtime, but Guadalupe avenged the loss with a 3-2 win later in the season.