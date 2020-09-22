Falcons triumph on East's own goal in OT

By The Examiner staff

Not exactly how they probably envisioned it, but the Van Horn boys soccer team will take it.

Kansas City East accidentally deflected a Jhonny Esparza kick into its own net in the 93rd minute in overtime to lift the Falcons to a 2-1 non-conference victory over the host Bears Tuesday.

The Bears grabbed the early lead with a goal in the 10th minute and kept the Falcons out of the net until senior forward Edison Rios scored on a sharp angle in the 50th minute to tie it. It was the 101st career goal.

Cooper Sumpter kept Bears out of the net the rest of the way until the Falcons got help from East to win it.

GRAIN VALLEY 3, BELTON 2: Grain Valley edged Belton in a penalty kick shootout to claim a Suburban Middle Six road victory Tuesday.

Austin Schmitt and Micah Siems scored in the first hal to help the Eagles send it to overtime.

After a pair of scoreless overtimes, the Eagles prevailed 4-2 in the shootout to improve to 3-5 overall and 1-1 in the conference.

The junior varsity teams played to a 1-1 deadlock.

CENTER 5, OAK GROVE 4: Keegan Huff’s two goals weren’t enough as Oak Grove was edged by the visiting Center Yellowjackets in a non-conference matchup Tuesday at Panther Stadium.

Kaiden Riley and Jake Wood also scored for the Panthers, who dropped to 1-6 overall.

Oak Grove’s junior varsity claimed a 2-0 win.