Wildcats lose lead late, prevail in OT

By The Examiner staff

The Blue Springs boys soccer team built a 2-0 lead and then had to rescue itself in overtime.

Cade Hoehns drilled a long-range shot past the goalkeeper in double overtime to lift the Wildcats to a 3-2 victory over Pembroke Hill Monday.

Matthew Martinez headed in a corner kick about 10 minutes in to put the Wildcats on top. Hoehns later converted a penalty kick after the Wildcats drew a foul in the penalty box.

Corbin Bodamer scored on a shot off the Blue Springs goalkeeper’s hand to make it 2-1 at halftime.

With just 26 seconds left in regulation, Blue Springs was called for a foul in the penalty box and Bodamer converted the PK to tie it and sent it to overtime.

In overtime, Blue Springs center back Colin Barry blocked a couple shots in the net to keep the Wildcats alive until Hoehns could notch his second goal, the game-winner.

RAYMORE-PECULIAR 3, BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 2: Ray-Pec scored in the 55th minute to break a 2-2 tie and held on to down the Jaguars in a Suburban Big Eight match.

Jacksyn McIntyre tied the game twice in the first half with goals on assists from Homer Skidmore in the 23rd and 32nd minutes, before the Panthers scored the lone goal of the second half.

The Jaguars dropped to 3-6 overall and 2-2 in the conference. Ray-Pec (2-4, 1-3) snapped a three-game losing streak.