Second-half goal lifts Wildcats to third straight win

By The Examiner staff

The Blue Springs boys soccer team’s possession style paid off Wednesday.

The Wildcats contrasted Liberty North’s style of long ball with a possession game – dominated by Micah Lubin and Landon Bernhardy in the midfield – and claimed a 1-0 Suburban Big Eight road victory.

Matthew Martinez drilled a left-footed shot from the top of the box in the second half for game’s only goal.

Goalkeeper Camden Jackson earned the shutout as the Wildcats improved to 6-3 overall and 2-2 in the conference with their third straight victory.

WILLIAM CHRISMAN 2, GRANDVIEW 1: Chrisman built a 2-0 lead and held on for a non-conference road victory Wednesday.

Joseph Casebolt scored on a penalty kick in the 36th minute for a 1-0 halftime lead.

Mitchell Cory added an insurance goal in the 56th minute on an assist from Adrian Cisneros as the Bears improved to 4-3 overall.

RAYMORE-PECULIAR 3, LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 2: Lee’s Summit North tied it twice but host Ray-Pec scored with about six minutes left to claim the Suburban Big Eight victory Wednesday.

Nolan Piedimonte took a diagonal pass from Tyler Dailey and drilled a shot past the Ray-Pec goalkeeper to tie it 1-1 just 30 seconds into the second half.

“That sparked us and we were dynamic with our attack but could not find the back of the net,” Broncos coach Ryan Kelley said.

After the Panthers grabbed a 2-1 lead with 15 minutes left, Dailey tied it for North (2-5, 2-3 Big Eight) quickly when he took a pass from Blake Landaverry and floated a shot over the goalkeeper and into the net.

“Ray-Pec executed a corner perfectly and found an open runner who headed the ball into the goal for the winner,” Kelley said.

VAN HORN 2, KANSAS CITY EAST 1: Not exactly how they probably envisioned it, but the Van Horn boys soccer team will take it.

Kansas City East accidentally deflected a Jhonny Esparza kick into its own net in the 93rd minute in overtime to lift the Falcons to a 2-1 non-conference victory over the host Bears Tuesday.

The Bears grabbed the early lead with a goal in the 10th minute and kept the Falcons out of the net until senior forward Edison Rios scored on a sharp angle in the 50th minute to tie it. It was the 101st career goal.

Cooper Sumpter kept Bears out of the net the rest of the way until the Falcons got help from East to win it.

GRAIN VALLEY 3, BELTON 2: Grain Valley edged Belton in a penalty kick shootout to claim a Suburban Middle Six road victory Tuesday.

Austin Schmitt and Micah Siems scored in regulation to help the Eagles send it to overtime.

After a pair of scoreless overtimes, the Eagles prevailed in the shootout to improve to 3-5 overall and 1-1 in the conference.

The junior varsity teams played to a 1-1 deadlock.

CENTER 5, OAK GROVE 4: Keegan Huff’s two goals weren’t enough as Oak Grove was edged by the visiting Center Yellowjackets in a non-conference matchup Tuesday at Panther Stadium.

Kaiden Riley and Jake Wood also scored for the Panthers, who dropped to 1-6 overall.

Oak Grove’s junior varsity claimed a 2-0 win.