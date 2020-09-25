Cardinals stop Eagles with three straight goals

By The Examiner staff

Pierson Jaynes gave Grain Valley boys soccer a chance.

But the Raytown South Cardinals quashed any hopes of a win with three unanswered goals in a 4-1 win over the host Eagles Thursday night.

Jaynes scored in the 26th minute to tie it 1-1 but that’s all Grain Valley could muster while dropping to 3-6 overall with the non-conference loss.

Grain Valley’s junior varsity rolled to a 6-0 win.

ST. JOSEPH CENTRAL 2, WILLIAM CHRISMAN 1: Chrisman could only come up with one goal in a non-conference loss to host St. Joseph Central Thursday.

Ali Fataki scored Chrisman’s lone goal as the Bears dropped to 4-4 overall.

OAK PARK 7, FORT OSAGE 1: Fort Osage was no match for a strong Oak Park team in a non-conference loss Thursday at Staley High School.

Lucca Smith scored for the Indians, who fell to 3-5.

“They showed great maturity against tough odds tonight, losing to a very talented Oak Park team,” Fort Osage coach RaDel Hinckley said.