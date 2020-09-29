Chrisman rallies to edge Oak Grove

By The Examiner staff

Oak Grove struck first in its high school boys soccer matchup with William Chrisman Monday.

The host Bears had the final say, however, rallying for a 3-2 victory.

Keegan Huff’s goal gave Oak Grove the early lead, but Tyler Large scored in the 49th minute to tie it.

Mitchell Cory scored with a little more than four minutes left to put the Bears ahead 2-1.

Euliser Alonzo scored on an assist by Large to provide an insurance goal the Bears needed.

Matt Sudario scored late for Oak Grove but Chrisman hung on for the non-conference win to improve to 5-4 overall.

Oak Grove dropped to 1-7 with its seventh straight loss, including four by just one goal.

BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 3, LIBERTY NORTH 0: Jacksyn McIntyre scored two goals to lead Blue Springs South to a shutout of visiting Liberty North in a Suburban Big Eight matchup Monday.

McIntyre scored in the 31st minute on an assist from Peyton Cole to put the Jaguars ahead 1-0.

Dylan Prater made it 2-0 just a minute into the second half on an assist from Homer Skidmore.

McIntyre converted a penalty kick 10 minutes later as the Jaguars improved to 4-6 overall and 3-2 in the conference.

Liberty North took the junior varsity contest 3-0.

LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 2, PARK HILL 0: Lee’s Summit North used a strong defense and scored a goal in each half to blank visiting Park Hill for a Suburban Big Eight win Monday.

“Defensively our back line was very good at limiting the Park Hill attack,” Broncos coach Ryan Kelley said. “Ben Lampe and Landon Binger were very good at winning passes played forward. They were also sharp playing out of the back and helping us stay in our attacking half. … George Camburako did an excellent job in goal to earn his first shutout of the season by making the few saves he needed to do.”

Max Mask got his first goal of the season when he headed a cross by Danny James across the goal and into the net to put the Broncos (3-5, 2-3 Big Eight) ahead in the 34th minute.

Jose Vega provided an insurance goal in the 46th minute, knocking in a rebound of Tyler Dailey’s shot that bounced off the goalpost.

LIBERTY 2, BLUE SPRINGS 0: Liberty scored on a pair of set pieces to top host Blue Springs in a Suburban Big Eight play Monday.

Liberty took a 1-0 halftime lead on a controversial goal off a corner kick. Blue Springs coach Michael Palermo argued it was goalie interference and received a yellow card.

Liberty added a goal in the second half off a set piece to snap the Wildcats’ three-game winning streak. Blue Springs dipped to 5-4 overall and 2-3 in the conference.