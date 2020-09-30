Check This Out for Sept. 30
The Examiner
CHECK THIS OUT
Teams: Blue Springs vs. Blue Springs South
Sport: High school boys soccer
When: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Blue Springs South High School soccer stadium
What’s on the line: The Blue Springs Wildcats (5-4, 2-3 Suburban Big Eight) look to bounce back from a shutout loss to Liberty when they travel across town to meet the rival Jaguars in a conference battle. South (4-6, 3-2) is coming off a 3-0 win over Liberty North. The teams played three times last season with the Wildcats winning the first two.