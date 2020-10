The Examiner

Teams: William Chrisman vs. Fort Osage

Sport: High school boys soccer

When: 6:30 p.m. Thursday

Where: Fort Osage High School

What’s on the line: The Chrisman Bears will try to make it three wins in four games when it travels to face Suburban Middle Six rival Fort Osage today. The Bears (5-4) are 1-0 in the conference and the Indians (3-6) are 0-1 after Tuesday’s 3-2 loss to Truman.