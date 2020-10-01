Holman sparks Truman past Indians

By The Examiner staff

DeAnjalo Holman was the difference in the Truman boys soccer team’s tight battle against Fort Osage Tuesday.

Holman scored two goals to help boost the Patriots to a 3-2 win over the host Indians in the Suburban Middle Six opener for both teams.

Christopher Alessio also scored as Truman improved to 2-5 overall and 1-0 in the conference.

“It was a tough fought battle against a solid Truman team. (We) fell just short though,” Fort Osage coach RaDel Hinckley said.

Brady Parsons and Lucca Smith scored the goals for the Indians (3-6, 0-1).

ROCKHURST 1, VAN HORN 0: After a scoreless deadlock through regulation and overtime, Rockhurst edged visiting Van Horn in a penalty kick shootout Tuesday.

Edison Rios nearly won it with a last-second shot in the second overtime on a pass from Jose Saenz, but the Rockhurst goalkeeper made a diving save to send it to a shootout.

“It was a tough battle to be honest. Their players are big and fast but especially technical,” Falcons coach Jesus Rodriguez said. “We were able to create chances just like them. … In overtime Kyne Butcher, Daniel Aguilar, David Arredondo and Carson Sumpter, along with a brilliant performance from Cooper Sumpter, came up big for us. We were tired but kept going.”

After Cooper Sumpter saved the fourth Rockhurst PK in the shootout, the Falcons (10-3) had a chance to win it but Florencio Rojo missed, sending it to sudden death. Kobe Otano scored on the sixth PK but Levi Fairbanks’ seventh attempt sailed over the crossbar to give Rockhurst the win.

LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 1, LIBERTY NORTH 0: Liam Frank’s late goal was enough to lift Lee’s Summit North to a second straight conference win Wednesday.

Frank took a pass from Tyler Dailey, cut back right and fired a shot past a diving Liberty North goalkeeper with just less than seven minutes remaining.

“We held on the final few minutes with some tough defense and strong play in goal by George Camburako to earn the shutout,” Broncos coach Ryan Kelley said after his team improved to 4-5 overall and 4-3 in the Suburban Big Eight. “... In the midfield Blake Landaverry did an excellent job of containing one of their key players that helped limit their attacks. Ben Lampe, Landon Binger and Jackson Briley played strong and did not give Liberty North’s forwards much room to work.”

OAK GROVE 1, EXCELSIOR SPRINGS 0: Kaiden Riley scored the only goal Oak Grove needed to claim a Missouri River Valley Conference West road victory Tuesday.

The Panthers improved to 2-7 overall and 1-1 in the MRVC West.