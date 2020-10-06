Liberty edges Jaguars in double OT

By The Examiner staff

Liberty scored late in the second overtime to send host Blue Springs South to a 4-3 Suburban Big Eight loss Monday.

Homer Skidmore scored on an assist from Brandin Johnson in the 68th minute to tie it 3-3 and sent it to overtime.

The Blue Jays scored in the 97th minute to win it.

Jacksyn McIntyre scored two goals in the first half to give Blue Springs South a 2-1 lead. He converted a penalty kick in the 26th minute to tie it then scored just a minute later on an assist from Johnson for the lead.

Liberty, though, scored in the final minute of the first half to tie it 2-2 at the intermission. The Blue Jays scored again in the 67th minute to regain the lead.

Blue Springs South, which had won two straight with shutouts, dropped to 5-7 overall and 4-3 in the conference.