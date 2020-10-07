Prep soccer roundup: Chrisman converts chances to blank Truman

By The Examiner staff

The William Chrisman boys soccer team was able to make up for some missed opportunities Tuesday.

The result was a 2-0 Suburban Middle Six victory over rival Truman.

“I thought we did a pretty good job keeping the ball at times and putting them under pressure and winning the ball up high,” Chrisman coach Justin Schmidt said. “We created dangerous opportunities in the first half that we didn’t capitalize on, but finished our few opportunities.”

Ali Fataki put the Bears ahead 1-0 on an assist from Mitchell Cory in the 30th minute.

Joseph Casebolt added an insurance goal in the 52nd minute when he crashed the goal and scored off a rebound off the Truman goalkeeper.

“Truman was dangerous in the second half, and we got a little fortunate that they didn’t finish a few,” Schmidt said. “We needed to do a better job of stepping to the ball at the top of the box. Our goalkeeper, Javier Merino, saved us several times with really, really good saves.”

Chrisman improved to 6-6 overall and 2-1 in the conference, while Truman fell to 4-6 and 2-1.

BELTON 2, FORT OSAGE 0: Fort Osage failed to generate any offense in a Suburban Middle Six loss to host Belton Tuesday.

“Tough fought match tonight against a well disciplined Belton team. We just couldn’t seem to maintain possession or get our offense on track,” Indians coach RaDel Hinckley said after his team fell to 4-7 overall and 1-2 in the conference.

PLEASANT HILL 3, OAK GROVE 2: Oak Grove suffered its fourth straight one-goal loss and seventh of the season in a Missouri River Valley Conference West matchup with visiting Pleasant Hill Tuesday.

Gael Perez and Kaiden Riley scored for the Panthers but it wasn’t enough as they dropped to 2-8 overall and 1-2 in the MRVC West.

“We keep ending on the wrong side of one-goal games, but have shown so much improvement,” Panthers coach Zach Herzig said.