Broncos finish off Jaguars

By Cody Thorn

Special to The Examiner

Ryan Kelley knew his team had the potential to put up a large amount of goals in a game.

That breakthrough for Lee’s Summit North came during a 6-3 victory over Blue Springs South in a Suburban Big Eight home game Wednesday.

The Broncos scored more goals in the second half – five – than they had in any game this season, the previous high being three.

The six goals in a game was the most since a 6-0 win against Kansas City (Kan.) Wyandotte last year, and it was the third time in a row the Broncos scored five-plus against the Jaguars.

“We’ve been talking about finishing,” Kelley said. “We had nights we could’ve put six up but we weren’t clinical around the goal. Tonight, the boys were dialed in and did a good job of finishing. In the second half we did a much better job of defending in the midfield and did a better job of running at them, creating opportunities and finishing. We knew we had to keep going at them and be attacking more. It paid off tonight.”

Tied 1-1 at the break, Lee’s Summit North (6-5, 6-3 Big Eight) scored the first two goals of the half a minute apart. First was Tyler Dailey’s goal on a cross pass from Liam Frank in the 50th minute. Then, a minute later, Nolan Piedimonte scored another goal for the Broncos, who dominated the time of possession in the first half but managed only one goal.

“When Liam Frank crossed me the ball and I put it in the net, I knew we would stack on from there,” Dailey said. “I knew we’d break the barrier and start scoring.”

Blue Springs South (5-8, 4-4) came back with two quick goals in succession as well.

Jackson Leeton got a rebound off a header by Dylan Prater and scored in the 57th minute. A minute later, Jacksyn McIntyre worked his way around two Broncos defenders and then scooted a shot past a diving George Camburako in goal to tie it.

Lee’s Summit North broke the 3-3 tie eight minutes later and never trailed from there – winning a fourth straight game overall and in conference play.

Senior Cameron Shampine fired in a shot from 15 yards out that went over the arms of South goalkeeper Daniel Leon and snuck in below the top post for a 4-3 lead in the 66th minute.

In the 70th minute, Frank added a goal to go with his earlier assist, getting a pass from Jose Vega across the box and beating Leon to his right.

“It was a really wide open game and give credit to Lee’s Summit North for their play. The first time we played them there wasn’t that much pressure and we were able to dictate play and controlled the game,” Blue Springs South coach Jon Grice said, referencing his team’s 3-1 win last month. “I felt we were caught off guard by how much they pressured us early. Then, I thought our guys responded well each time they scored and then we kind of had a lull there. We had some defensive breakdowns that ultimately cost us the game at the end and cost us a few goals. I told the guys after the game we can’t have lags and lulls in our conference. If you do that, a tight game turns into that.”

With five minutes left, senior midfielder Carson Wilcox added his second goal of the night.

His first goal in the 28th minute tied it 1-1. Max Mask’s shot hit the crossbar and it fell into the goalie box, and Wilcox was there for the quick putback.

His second goal came from a fortunate bounce off a shot by teammate Adonnis Delgado, which redirected toward Wilcox near the left post and a wide open net.

“We have a lot of talent and I think it showed out today,” said Wilcox, who also had an assist. “We have been working on crossing and finishing in practice. We were pounding them with shots. I’m glad we finally got our offense going.”

Both teams have a showdown with a state-ranked team next. For Blue Springs South, it played Class 3 No. 7-ranked Van Horn on Thursday in a rematch of a 4-2 loss earlier this year in the Raytown South Tournament.

North is idle for a week before playing Class 4 No. 7-ranked Lee’s Summit West in another conference game on Oct. 14.