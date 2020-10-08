Check This Out for Oct. 8

The Examiner

Teams: Van Horn vs. Blue Springs South

Sport: High school boys soccer

When: 6:30 p.m. Thursday

Where: Blue Springs South High School

What’s on the line: Blue Springs South (5-7 entering Wednesday) will have a second straight tough game, facing the 12-3 Falcons in a non-conference matchup the day after facing Suburban Big Eight rival Lee’s Summit North. The Falcons have won two straight by a combined score of 12-0 after falling 1-0 to state power Rockhurst in a shootout.