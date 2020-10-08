Prep soccer roundup: Big first half boost Eagles past Fort Osage

By The Examiner staff

The Grain Valley boys soccer team capitalized on a strong first half to claim a Suburban Middle Six Conference win Thursday.

The Eagles scored all of their goals in the opening 40 minutes and held on to down visiting Fort Osage 3-1.

“Tough match tonight. We let Grain Valley control the first half,” Fort Osage coach RaDel Hinckley said. “We hit the post a couple times and played much better in the second half.”

Braxton Roach scored off an Alex Engram assist about 15 minutes into the first half to put the Eagles ahead 1-0.

About 10 minutes later, Owen White scored on an assist from Pierson Jaynes. Nathan Manning tallied the final Grain Valley goal in the 33rd minute on an assist from JR Brown as the Eagles improved to 4-7 overall and 2-1 in the conference.

Lucca Smith scored the only goal for Fort Osage (4-8, 1-2).

BLUE SPRINGS 4, OAK PARK 1: Blue Springs dominated possession and Matthew Martinez scored two goals to send an 8-2 Oak Park team to a non-conference defeat Thursday.

The Wildcats grabbed a 2-0 halftime lead to improve to 6-7 overall and snap a four-game losing streak.

Micah Lubin and Caden Hoehns added a goal apiece for the Wildcats.

WILLIAM CHRISMAN 6, RAYTOWN 0: Ali Fataki scored four goals to help lift Chrisman to a Suburban Middle Six rout of host Raytown Thursday.

Fataki scored goals in the 12th and 33rd minutes to give the Bears a 2-0 lead. Kelson Nichols added a goal in the 38th minute to extend the lead to 3-0 at halftime.

Fataki scored two goals in a two-minute span, starting in the 53rd minute. Joseph Casebolt finished off the rout with a goal in the 62nd minute.

Javier Merino recorded the shutout in goal for the Bears (7-6, 3-1 Middle Six).

OAK GROVE 4, BOONVILLE 0: Keegan Huff scored a hat trick as Oak Grove blanked visiting Boonville Thursday.

Matt Sudario scored the other goal as the Panthers improved to 3-8 overall and 1-2 in the Missouri River Valley Conference.