Jaguars upend another ranked opponent

By Cody Thorn

The Examiner

Blue Springs South has posted back-to-back upsets.

The Jaguars avenged an earlier loss when they topped Lee’s Summit West 3-1 in a Suburban Big Eight match Monday night at Blue Springs South High School.

Blue Springs South lost 5-0 on Sept. 16 to the Titans, ranked No. 10 in the Class 4 Missouri Soccer Coaches Association poll, but flipped the script in the rematch.

Jacksnyn McIntyre had a pair of goals and assisted the final goal for the Jaguars, which upended Class 3 No. 8-ranked Van Horn 2-1 last week.

“Jacksyn is one of the most dominating players in the conference and maybe the state,” Blue Springs South coach Jon Grice said of the junior forward. “When he has the ball on his foot he is not afraid to go at anyone. He is fast enough to make things happen and tonight he showed it.”

The Jaguars (7-8, 5-4 Big Eight) made the most of the limited scoring chances against the Titans – who took third place in the Class 4 state tournament last fall.

The first one was only 7 minutes into the contest when McIntyre scored a goal off a corner kick by Peyton Cole.

That accounted for the offense for both teams in the first half. The Titans had five corner kicks in the first half but each time the Jaguars cleared the ball out.

The Titans continued to attack in the second half and kept getting shots off corner kicks, but the South defense kept turning the chances away and not giving the Titans second opportunities. Joey Lorek turned away shots when the Titans had them for the first 25 minutes in the second half.

“The first time we played all five goals were off corner kicks or throw-ins, so we had a different game plan,” Grice said. “We didn’t give them great chances until late. I felt we knew they were going to have possession and we were going to possess it at times, but our backs really anchored down. We didn’t let anything happen; we did a good job of keeping them in less dangerous positions and not scoring at-will.

“We used that (the 5-0 loss) as a point of growth. We have to get better at the first touch and get the ball away, and it got better. Tonight was a good example of it.”

Blue Springs South padded its lead with McIntyre’s second goal in the 63rd minute. He got a breakaway, outpaced a West defender and then beat West goalkeeper Sam McClure with a shot to the upper-90 portion of the net.

Lee’s Summit West (9-4, 7-2) scored its only goal a minute later. Caden Martin converted a penalty kick, shooting high past the diving Lorek to cut the deficit to 2-1.

A few minutes later McIntyre mounted another attack, putting together a give-and-go with Dylan Prater. McIntyre, when pressured, sent a pass across the box to Cole, who finished the insurance goal in the 73rd minute.

“The last time we played it was a tough loss and it helped this being on our field,” McIntyre said. “We defended it well. Last game, I think all were off corner or flip-tos and we had them locked them down tonight.

“They are a phenomenal team and they have beat some great teams, but we showed hard work and kept with it. It shows that we have improved. Not that they haven’t, they are a great team, but we have worked on things. We tried different things and we all worked for each other.”