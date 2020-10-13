St. Michael holds off Panthers for win

By The Examiner staff

The St. Michael the Archangel Catholic boys soccer team got a strong challenge from Oak Grove but claimed a win Monday.

Keegan LaNeave scored two goals to help the host Guardians to a 3-0 victory at Lee’s Summit North High School.

LeNeave scored the first two goals, the second on an assist from Will Waris.

Lawrence Roccaro added the final goal, and goalkeeper Vince Haggerty preserved the shutout as the Guardians, ranked 14th in Class 3, improved to 8-5.

“Had a lot of opportunities, but couldn’t find the back of the net. We are continuing to get better every game,” Oak Grove coach Zach Herzig said after his team fell to 3-9 overall.

WINNETONKA 3, FORT OSAGE 2: Fort Osage fell despite outshooting Winnetonka in a non-conference game Monday night.

“Some losses are tougher to take than others. We fought so hard tonight,” Indians coach RaDel Hinckley said. “It came down to they made a PK; we missed one.”

Fort Osage (4-9) outshot the Griffins 10-4 and had a 12-2 advantage on corner kicks.

Lucca Smith and Xander Shepherd scored for the Indians.