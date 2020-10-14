Chrisman blanks Pirates, grabs conference lead

By The Examiner staff

A goal in each half Tuesday has put the William Chrisman boys soccer team into the Suburban Middle Six lead.

The Bears defeated visiting Belton 2-0 to take over first place in the conference at 4-1 while improving to 8-6 overall.

Legend Spencer scored in the 22nd minute to give the Bears a 1-0 halftime lead over the Pirates.

Ali Fataki scored about two minutes into the second half and goalkeeper Javier Merino recorded his third straight shutout for the Bears, who have won three straight.

“Big conference win over a really good Belton team,” Chrisman coach Justin Schmidt said. “Defenders and Javier Merino shine again.”

FORT OSAGE 1, RAYTOWN 0: Xander Shepherd’s goal stood up as host Fort Osage topped Raytown for a Suburban Middle Six win Tuesday.

“A great conference win tonight. I saw the team I always knew we could be. Such a fun team to watch when we play right,” Fort Osage coach RaDel Hinckley said.

The Indians improved to 5-9 overall and 2-3 in the conference while Raytown dropped to 2-9 and 0-4.

HARRISONVILLE 3, OAK GROVE 0: Oak Grove failed to muster any offense and fell to 3-10 overall and 1-3 in the Missouri River Valley Conference with a shutout loss to visiting Harrisonville Tuesday.