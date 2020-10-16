Eagles halt Bears' winning streak

By The Examiner staff

The William Chrisman boys soccer team entered Thursday’s game with a three-game winning streak and the lead in the Suburban Middle Six race at 4-1.

Grain Valley put a halt to that and avenged an earlier 4-0 loss to the Bears with a 1-0 road victory.

After a scoreless first half, JR Brown scored on an assist from Cade Compton to give the Eagles the only goal they would need.

Goalkeeper Isaac Laws made seven saves to preserve the shutout.

“Our defense was much more organized than the first time we played Chrisman, and we had several players back from quarantine which helped us,” Grain Valley coach Brett Lewis said after his team improved to 5-9 overall and 3-2 in the conference. “We had good moments of possession that allowed us to keep the ball and make Chrisman chase and defend. That helped prevent some of their offense since they spent chunks of time expending energy in defense.

“We created some good opportunities with some new guys playing up top and finished one. Really proud of the effort, organization, and composure. ... When we play like that, we can compete with some good teams.”

Chrisman dropped to 4-2 in the league and 8-7 overall.

OAK GROVE 1, ST. PAUL LUTHERAN 0: Gael Perez scored the only goal Oak Grove needed to claim a win over host St. Paul Lutheran Thursday in Concordia.

Jonas Davis got the assist on Perez’s goal as the Panthers improved to 4-10 overall with the non-conference win.