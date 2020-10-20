Wildcats playing at 'a different level'

By Cody Thorn

The Examiner

The Blue Springs boys soccer team is playing some of its best ball all year.

The Wildcats scored in bunches and picked up a 5-0 win over Liberty North Monday night at Peve Stadium.

This marked the most goals in a game against a varsity team this year for the Wildcats. Earlier this year Blue Springs scored six and a win against Blue Springs South’s JV in the Raytown South Tournament.

Blue Springs coach Michael Palermo noticed a difference in his team in recent weeks.

“The last few games we’ve been better,” he said. “We aren’t a big goal-scoring team but the last three games we have put up 11 (goals) and I don’t know where it is coming from. There is a different energy about the team and a different feel. We are in a good place. To be able to put up five goals and we had chances for a couple more tap-ins. The goals will come, I was just happy with the possession of the ball and moving the ball.

“I can’t say enough about how they are playing. It is at a different level right now and they seem to be in a good place ... I’m excited about that.”

The Wildcats, who have won three of their last four improved to 9-8 with the victory – the first time over .500 since last month – and moved to 4-6 in Suburban Big Eight play. They swept the season series from a division foe for the first time since 2013, when the Wildcats beat Ray-Pec twice.

Blue Springs had goals from five different players, spreading the offense around during a contest the Wildcats dominated in terms of time of possession.

Caden Hoehns provided the spark for the Wildcats with a goal and two assists.

“I think we are believing in ourselves more and playing with a lot more confidence,” Hoehns said. “Everyone is happy to be here. We are having fun and not having a big deal if we make mistakes. Everyone is working for each other and we are working hard as a team.”

Blue Springs struck first and the 10th minute when Sawyer Turpin scored on a pass from Matthew Martinez, which was deflected off an earlier shot.

Hoehns scored his goal in the 13th minute, which came from a corner kick by Garrett Alsup that was deflected in the box.

Austin McKellips scored to make it 3-0, with Turpin providing the assist in the 22nd minute.

Mason Willier scored in the 60th minute on a pass from Hoehns, who then assisted on Colin Barry’s goal about nine minutes later.

“We struggled scoring earlier in the year and now that we are scoring goals it feels good,” Hoehns said. “It just builds confidence for our guys. We’ve got guys that can score as a team, and if you shut one guy down, we got other guys that score."

The tandem of goalkeepers, junior Camden Jackson and freshman Tristan Hoyle, shut out the Eagles (4-10, 0-10). It was the fifth clean sheet of the season for Blue Springs and the second against Liberty North. The win marked the second straight shutout victory – which happened in the first two games of this season with wins against the Blue Springs South JV and Raytown South.

Blue Springs handed Liberty North its 10th straight loss, with all of those coming against Big Eight foes – including a 1-0 loss against the Wildcats on Sept. 23 in Liberty.

Next up for the Wildcats is another divisional game, this time a game against Liberty, which is ranked No. 15 in the Missouri Soccer Coaches Association’s Class 4 poll. Liberty beat Blue Springs 2-0 on Sept. 28 in Blue Springs.

The Blue Jays enter as winners of their past eight games and have won six in a row over the Wildcats, dating back to 2014.