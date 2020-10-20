Jaguars prevail in 2OT for fourth straight win

By The Examiner staff

It took double-overtime to do it, but the Blue Springs South boys soccer team’s winning streak is still alive,

Jacksyn McIntyre scored in the 96th minute to boost the Jaguars to a 2-1 Suburban Big Eight home victory over Park Hill Monday night.

The Jaguars grabbed an early 1-0 lead when Homer Skidmore scored off a McIntyre assist in the 14th minute.

Blue Springs South maintained that lead until about two minutes remaining in regulation, when Park Hill tied it.

After a scoreless first overtime, McIntyre got the game-winner on an assist from Collin Flanigan about six minutes into the second extra period.

The Jaguars won their fourth straight to improve to 9-8 overall and 7-4 in the conference. Park Hill dropped to 10-7 and 5-6.

LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 4, RAYMORE-PECULIAR 3: Lee’s Summit North used a strong start to stave off Ray-Pec for a Suburban Big Eight home victory Monday.

The win avenged a 3-2 loss to the Panthers on Sept. 23.

“In our second match of the season with Ray-Pec we knew we had to clean up some of our play from last time to earn a better result,” Broncos coach Ryan Kelley said. “We came out from the start and we played with more purpose and focus and that showed.”

Tyler Dailey, Liam Frank and Blake Landaverry each had a goal and an assist as the Broncos improved to 7-6 overall and 6-4 in league play.

North jumped to a 3-0 lead in the first 15 minutes. Dailey scored off a pass from Frank in the sixth minute.

About two minutes later Nolan Piedimonte took a pass from Landaverry and hit an arcing shot that bent away from the goal keeper and into the net.

About seven minutes later, Frank took a through pass from Dailey and buried the shot for the 3-0 advantage.

“We had good possession, found holes in their defense to play through and we defended very well,” Kelley said.

After Ray-Pec scored on a corner kick, Landaverry finished a flick from Max Mask on a corner kick just before halftime for a 4-1 lead at the break.

Ray-Pec made it close with two more goals on corner kicks late, but the Broncos held on for their fifth win in their last six.