Teams: Blue Springs vs. Liberty

Sport: High school boys soccer

When: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Liberty High School

What’s on the line: The Wildcats look to keep their recent hot streak alive when they visit the Liberty Blue Jays in a Suburban Big Eight matchup. Blue Springs, which has won three of its last four and outscored opponents 11-2 in that span, looks to avenge a 2-0 loss to the Jays on Sept. 28.