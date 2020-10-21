Prep soccer roundup: Bears blank rival Indians

By The Examiner staff

An early goal stood up as the William Chrisman boys soccer team kept its Suburban Middle Six conference title hopes alive.

Ali Fataki scored in the seventh minute for the only goal the Bears needed as Javier Merino shut out the crosstown rival Fort Osage Indians 1-0 Tuesday.

“Another heart wrenching loss tonight,” Fort Osage coach RaDel Hinckley said after his Indians fell to 5-11 overall and 2-5 in league play. “My boys played hard and never gave up. I love this group so much.”

Chrisman improved to 5-2 in the conference and 9-7 overall with its fourth win in its last five games.

VAN HORN 2, GUADALUPE CENTERS 1: Edison Rios scored both goals, including in overtime, as Van Horn edged defending Class 2 state champion Guadalupe.

The win avenged a 2-1 loss to the Aztecs (14-4-2) in the Kansas City Cup finals on Sept. 19.

Rios scored on an assist from Jorge Venegas in regulation to send the game into overtime.

Rios scored on a pass from Jhonny de la Rosa in overtime to lift the Falcons to 15-4 overall with their third straight win.

OAK GROVE 0, CLINTON 0: Oak Grove moved to 4-10-1 overall after battling host Clinton to a scoreless tie on Tuesday.