Prep soccer roundup: Wildcats, Jaguars keep winning streaks alive

By The Examiner staff

The Blue Springs boys soccer team continued its recent hot streak.

The Wildcats scored two second-half goals to claim a 2-0 Suburban Big Eight win over host Liberty Wednesday night.

The third straight win and fourth in five games for Blue Springs snapped Liberty’s eight-game winning streak.

Freshman forward Mason Willier scored in the second half to put the Wildcats ahead 1-0.

Will Rusk added an insurance goal by booting a free kick 40-plus yards that the Liberty goalkeeper had trouble handling and fumbled into the net.

Caden Hoehns scored as time expired but it was waved off by the referee.

Freshman goalkeeper Tristan Hoyle recorded the shutout with help from his strong backline of Aiden Bousman, Alex Barajas, Colin Barry and Rusk as the Wildcats improved to 10-8 overall and 5-7 in the conference.

Liberty dropped to 10-4 and 8-3.

BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 4, LIBERTY NORTH 3: Jacob Lorei scored an unassisted goal in the first minute of overtime to lift Blue Springs South to its fifth straight victory.

Jacksyn McIntyre scored two goals as the Jaguars erased a 3-1 deficit to improve to 10-8 overall and 8-4 in the Suburban Big Eight.

Dylan Prater scored on a corner kick in the 25th minute to tie it 1-1 for South, but host Liberty North scored in the 37th and 55th minutes to take the 3-1 lead.

McIntyre cut it to 3-2 with an unassisted goal in the 62nd minute. McIntyre tied it in the 75th minute on an assist from Homer Skidmore to send it to overtime.

LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 4, PARK HILL 3: Lee’s Summit North prevailed 5-4 in a penalty kick shootout to edge host Park Hill improve to 8-4 in the Suburban Big Eight.

The Broncos trailed 2-1 at halftime but outscored the Trojans 2-1 in the second half to send it to overtime.

“We lacked energy and purpose with our play through the first half so that was our focus for the second half,” Broncos coach Ryan Kelley said. “From the start we were better with our play and our attacking ideas.”

Blake Landaverry drew a penalty kick with a foul in the box and Tyler Dailey converted it to tie it 2-2.

The Broncos took a 3-2 lead when Carson Wilcox scored on a Kaleb Gardiner assist in the 58th minute. Park Hill, though, tied it with 13 minutes left in regulation.

The teams played through two scoreless overtimes before the Broncos won the shootout. Liam Frank, Landaverry, Dailey, Jackson Briley and Nolan Piedimonte converted their shots and goalkeeper George Camburako made a pair of saves to lift the Broncos (8-6) to the win.

OAK GROVE 1, ODESSA 0: Gael Perez scored the game’s lone goal as Oak Grove improved to 2-3 in the Missouri River Valley Conference and to 5-10 overall with a home win over rival Odessa Wednesday.