Prep soccer roundup: Falcons secure fifth straight conference title

The Examiner

The Van Horn boys soccer team rolled to a win over Bishop Ward Thursday to capture its fifth straight conference title.

Edison Rios scored a hat trick to lead the host Falcons to an 8-0 rout of the Cyclones to finish 5-0 in the conference.

Diego Coronado added two goals and two assists, Yovani Moreno had the first goal and added two assists and Jeferson Rios and Enil Arteaga each chipped in unassisted goals to help Van Horn improve to 16-4 overall.

BELTON 6, FORT OSAGE 0: Fort Osage couldn’t muster any offense while suffering its third straight Suburban Middle Six loss Thursday.

“We – myself included – didn’t handle it well very well tonight,” Fort Osage coach RaDel Hinckley said after his team dropped to 5-12 overall and 2-6 in the conference. “We let the negativity really affect us. We need to be better.”

ST. MICHAEL 7, LINCOLN PREP 3: Keegan LeNeave and Lawrence Roccaro each had two goals and an assist to lead St. Michael the Archangel Catholic to a win over host Lincoln Prep Thursday.

Charlie Putthoff put the Guardians ahead 1-0 early. Roccaro followed with his two goals and LeNeave then scored his two goals, the first on an assist from Roccaro.

Chris Oberkrom scored on an assist from LeNeave and Josh Oberkrom capped the scoring for the Guardians (11-6).

The junior varsity teams played to a 1-1 deadlock.