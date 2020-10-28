Prep soccer roundup: Truman clinches share of conference title

By The Examiner staff

Truman coach Manny Tovar told his team prior to Tuesday’s game against Belton that the last conference title the Patriots won in soccer came in 2003.

The Patriots proceeded to blank the visiting Pirates 1-0 to clinch at least a share of the Suburban Middle Six title.

Josue Ramirez scored the only goal Truman needed and Francisco Bonilla recorded the shutout.

“Winning conference means a lot to this team,” Tovar said after his team improved to 9-7 overall and 7-2 in the conference. “We knew starting out that we could compete for a conference championship and we finished strong.

“Out of the last 11 games we went 8-3 with two of those losses being against conference teams. We talked as a group that the last time Truman has won a conference title was back in 2003. The team was motivated and we played well against a good Belton team.”

The Patriots, who have won five straight – including the last three by shutout – can clinch the outright title with a win at Grain Valley Thursday.

GRAIN VALLEY 2, FORT OSAGE 1: Grain Valley outscored host Fort Osage 5-3 in a penalty kick shootout to claim a Suburban Middle Six win Tuesday.

Fort Osage grabbed a 1-0 halftime lead on a goal by Lucca Smith, but Kade Compton tied it with about 20 minutes left in regulation when he headed in a pass.

After two scoreless overtimes, Alex Engram, Austin Schmidt, Owen White, Micah Siems and Gage Levell converted all five chances for Grain Valley (6-11, 4-4 Middle Six) while goalkeeper Ryan Lampe made two saves.

“We played pretty well controlling the possession. Fort Osage defended well and packed it in making it hard for us to break them down and create opportunities in the final third,” Eagles coach Brett Lewis said. “Our defense played well for the most part trying to mitigate the speed and attack of Fort Osage and Lucca Smith, but did allow him to get behind a couple of times. We're feeling confident heading into the final regular season contest Thursday night hoping to be very competitive against a good Truman team.”

Fort Osage dropped to 5-13 overall and 2-7 in the conference.

VAN HORN 4, LINCOLN PREP 2: Kobe Otano scored two goals as Van Horn finished its regular season with a non-conference home win over Lincoln Prep Tuesday.

Diego Coronado and Edison Rios also scored for the Falcons, who head into district play next week with a 17-4 record and five straight wins.