Blue Springs seniors savor best regular season finish in years

By Cody Thorn

The Examiner

Micah Lubin not only had the game-winning goal, he provided a game-saving kick for Blue Springs as well.

The senior midfielder scored the go-ahead goal in the 64th minute on a rocket shot from about 35 yards out into the upper left corner. That shot held up and the Wildcats prevailed 2-1 over rival Blue Springs South Thursday at Peve Stadium.

In the closing minutes, he cleared a ball in the goal to preserve the lead and ultimately a third win in the past five against the rival Jaguars.

The victory was the fifth straight for the Wildcats (12-8) and capped off the best season in conference play since 2009 with a 7-7 mark in the Suburban Big Eight.

Prior to this year, the senior class had a combined four wins in league play their first three years. Lubin was one of six seniors who saw the program go from 0-19 when they were freshmen to 7-15 to 12-11-1 last year.

“Three years ago they were winless and the year before we won one game,” Blue Springs coach Michael Palermo said. “These seniors were there when we didn’t win a game and stuck through it hoping something good might happen. And here we are. Their last game of their career on this field and they get a win over their rival in a 2-1 game. It is awesome.

“I’m really excited for these seniors. We haven’t been able to experience this a lot in the last few years. South is a good team – a well-coached team – and if we see them again someday, it could go either way.”

Blue Springs went up 1-0 early on a goal from Garrett Alsup, who had the game-winner in overtime against Lee’s Summit North Tuesday.

Lubin, one of three captains, made two of the biggest plays in the second half after the Jaguars (11-9, 9-5) tied it right after the break.

Junior Peyton Cole got Blue Springs South tied it in the 42nd minute when he received a cross pass from Jacksyn McIntyre and then beat freshman goalkeeper Tristan Hoyle, who went for the ball.

The score stayed 1-1 for more than 20 minutes, though the teams traded yellow cards.

That changed when Lubin scored his second goal of the season, getting a pass from freshman Mason Willier that set up the one-timer.

“It was pinging around in the final third and Mason laid it out for me and I hit it,” Lubin said. “I hoped for a good connection. Then I saw it go in and I started celebrating.”

The Jaguars, who won 4-0 in the first meeting this season against the Wildcats, missed on three late scoring chances. McIntyre had shots on goal in the 72nd and 75th minutes but Hoyle made both stops.

A corner kick in the 77th minute led to the final chance. Hoyle went up for the shot and it deflected past him and toward the right post, where Lubin stood. He booted it out with less than 2 ½ minutes left.

“I think what he did on his post was bigger,” Palermo when asked what was bigger, the goal or the save. “He had a job to do and that was to keep his responsibility and he knew that. If he doesn’t do that, that probably puts it in overtime and both of us were just in an overtime game.”

Said Lubin: “I was yelling for the team to drop but I didn’t expect it to come to me. It bounced right to me and I knew I gotta get my foot on the ball. It was a huge play. We just played overtime against Lee’s Summit North and we didn’t want to go into overtime again.”

The loss snapped a six-game winning streak for the Jaguars, who had prevailed in overtime in the last three.

“We are both playing well right and you can throw the records out for this night,” Blue Springs South coach Jon Grice said. “It doesn’t matter we won 4-0 earlier. Doesn’t matter it was 2-1 this time and doesn’t matter if we see them in the district championship next week. None of the scores matter. We just got to go out and play. Give them credit, they battled and had two beautiful goals.

"They were the better team tonight. We know they are good and we have to bring our best game no matter what.”

With 12 wins, the Wildcats matched last year’s win total and are two shy of the best mark since 2009, when the team was 14-9-1 and advanced to the district championship game.

“Going into the postseason on a winning streak is nice,” Lubin said.

Next up for both teams is playing in the Class 4 District 9 tournament, hosted by Columbia Hickman. South is the No. 1 seed and will play Hickman at 4:30 p.m. Monday, while the second-seeded Wildcats play Columbia Rock Bridge in the late game at approximately 7 p.m.