Prep soccer roundup: Fort Osage finishes regular season with win

The Examiner

By The Examiner staff

The Fort Osage soccer team will go into Saturday’s Class 4 District 14 semifinal with some momentum.

Four different players scored to lift the Indians to a 4-1 win over host Raytown in their regular season finale Thursday night.

“I couldn’t be more proud of this team. We fought through so much adversity. A great team win tonight,” Indians coach RaDel Hinckley said.

Mateo Castillo, Brady Parsons, Brody Hendrix and Xander Shepherd each scored a goal for Fort Osage (6-13), which finished 3-7 in the Suburban Middle Six Conference.

The Indians meet Truman in the District 14 semifinal at 10 a.m. Saturday at Rockhurst High School.

ROCKHURST 1, LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 0: Rockhurst scored with about 16 minutes left to edge Lee’s Summit North in their regular season finale Thursday.

“We had a tough task facing a good Rockhurst squad and we showed that we have the ability to play at that level,” Broncos coach Ryan Kelley said. On the night we did a good job of being organized defensively and made it a challenge for Rock to play through us.

“Our best chances came off a couple restarts, but we just could not find the back of the net. It was a tough loss but one that showed the level we can play at.”

The Broncos (8-8) face crosstown rival Lee’s Summit West in a Class 4 District 13 semifinal at 7 p.m. Monday at Raymore-Peculiar High School.

BELTON 3, WILLIAM CHRISMAN 0: William Chrisman finished the regular season at 10-9 overall and 6-4 in the Suburban Middle Six with a shutout loss to host Belton Thursday.

The Bears will play host to St. Michael the Archangel Catholic in a Class 3 District 14 semifinal at 5 p.m. Monday.