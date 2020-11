The Examiner

Teams: Vam Horn vs. Pembroke Hill

Sport: High school boys soccer

When: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Swope Soccer Village, Kansas City

What’s on the line: The Van Horn Falcons (20-4) face the Pembroke Hill Raiders (11-6) in a Class 3 state quarterfinal game. The Falcons defeated the Raiders 3-2 in a match earlier this season. The winner advances to Saturday’s state semifinal against Cape Girardeau Notre Dame (14-1) or Clayton (10-7).