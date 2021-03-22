Prep girls soccer roundup: Jaguars dominate in season opener

By The Examiner staff

The Blue Springs South girls soccer team opened its season with a win against a good program.

Maddie Rosenblum scored two goals as the Jaguars topped host Columbia Rock Bridge 3-1 Saturday.

“I'm proud of how the girls began the season against a good Rock Bridge team,” Jaguars coach Todd Findley said. “(Freshman) Siman Loethen played great in her first start as goalkeeper. Jayme Opdahl and the defensive group held strong with shutout soccer for 79 minutes. The midfield group of Braylee Childers, Khaliana Garrett and freshman Gwen Maggard, among others, adjusted in the second half to control play. Our forwards were dangerous. It was a great team win.”

Rosenblum drilled a high shot into the back of the net in the 32nd minute to put the Jaguars ahead 1-0 at halftime.

Brooklyn Watkins took a pass from Childers and buried another high shot in the 48th minute.

Rosenblum took a pass from Allison Campbell and knocked a low, left-footed shot just inside the far post to make it 3-0 in the 77th minute.

Rock Bridge spoiled Loethen’s shutout on a free kick goal in the final minute.

VAN HORN 6, LINCOLN PREP 1: Anya Linstrom scored a hat trick as Van Horn gave new coach Zach Wilson his first win with a rout of host Lincoln Prep in its season opener Friday.

Adriana Lara added two goals and an assist and Cordilia Payne had a goal and an assist to help lead the Falcons.

Linstrom scored in the third and 12th minutes for a 2-0 lead. She finished the hat trick with a goal in the 70th minute on an assist from Yesenia Cardenas.

Alexandria Christmas added a pair of assists.