Check This Out for March 23

Teams: Lee’s Summit North vs. Blue Springs South

Sport: High school girls soccer

When: 5 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Blue Springs South High School

What’s on the line: The Blue Springs South Jaguars, fresh off a 3-1 win over Columbia Rock Bridge in Saturday’s season opener, plays host to the Lee’s Summit North Broncos in their season and Suburban Big Eight opener. It will be their first game against each other since April 29, 2019, after last season was wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic.