Prep girls soccer roundup: Thiessen's impressive debut sparks Eagles to opening win

By The Examiner staff

It didn’t take long for Grain Valley’s Emma Thiessen to get acclimated to high school girls soccer.

The freshman forward scored just 27 seconds into her first varsity match and finished with a hat trick to lead the Eagles to a 5-0 win over Pleasant Hill in the opening pool play game in the Platte County Tournament Monday in Platte City.

It didn’t take long for all-state forward Raena Childers to get it going in her first high school game in nearly two years after last year was wiped out because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Childers, who had 25 goals as a freshman in 2019, scored two goals and assisted on Thiessen’s first goal in her first game as a junior.

“The girls were just happy to be back on the field today,” Grain Valley coach Tyler Nichol said. “We have a good mix of veteran upperclassmen and some new faces. We started five freshmen today, so it was great to get them some varsity experience. We still have a lot to learn but are happy with the attitude to learn and buy in to what we want to do.”

Camihle Williams earned the shutout in goal.

The Eagles (1-0) scored all of their goals before halftime. Thiessen scored on a penalty kick in the 15th minute for a 2-0 lead. Childers scored in the 32nd and 34th minutes on assists from Annabelle Totta and Rian Handy. Handy assisted in Thiessen’s third goal in the 35th minute.

Grain Valley meets Kearney at 6:30 Wednesday in the final pool play game and then plays for third place or the championship Thursday.

OAK GROVE 9, SUMMIT CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 1: Senior Meredith Forthofer scored a hat trick as Oak Grove got its own Panther Cup tournament off to a good start.

Senior Kealyn Wilkinson and sophomore Kinzie Baxley each added two goals and senior Jordan Hall and junior Annika Holtorf had one goal apiece to help lift the Panthers in their season opener.

ST. MICHAEL 8, KNOB NOSTER 0: Sophia VanHorn notched a hat trick to lead St. Michael the Archangel Catholic to a rout of Knob Noster in its opening game in the Oak Grove Panther Cup.

Victoria Swingle, Elana Stoehr, Sidney Stoehr, Avery Basler and Katelyn Daugherty each added a goal, and goalkeeper Kayce Cooper earned the shutout for the Guardians (1-0).