Prep girls soccer roundup: Gervy's four goals help Bears rout Center

By The Examiner staff

Though his team started the girls soccer season with 8-0 mercy rule wins on consecutive days, William Chrisman coach Justin Schmidt says there’s still room for improvement.

Emma Gervy scored four goals to lead the Bears to an 8-0 rout of the host Center Yellowjackets Tuesday.

“It was a pretty sloppy game for us and we didn’t do a great job of taking care of the ball,” Schmidt said after his team improved to 2-0. “They have a great goalkeeper who shut us down at times.”

Karis Ramel added two goals and two assists, Cameron Wells had a goal and three assists and Aariana Paprocki scored a goal to help power Chrisman.

OAK GROVE 8, CAMERON 0: Oak Grove advanced to the championship of its Panther Cup tournament with a rout of Cameron Tuesday.

Meredith Forthofer scored her second hat trick in as many games as the Panthers improved to 2-0 overall and in the tournament.

Oak Grove will face the winner of Wednesday’s game between St. Michael the Archangel Catholic and Warrensburg in the championship game at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Kinzie Baxley and Annika Holtorf each added a pair of goals and Jordan Hall also scored for Oak Grove.