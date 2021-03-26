Prep girls soccer roundup: Linstrom's hat trick powers Falcons to win

By The Examiner staff

That’s two games and two hat tricks for Anya Linstrom.

The Van Horn sophomore struck for all three of her goals in the first 24 minutes as the Falcons dominated host Center Thursday night.

Linstrom scored in the eighth, 12th and 24th minutes to put the Falcons ahead 3-0.

Alexandria Christman made it 4-0 at halftime with a goal in the 32nd minute.

Cordilia Payne scored off an Adrianna Lara assist in the 42nd minute for a 5-0 lead.

Yesenia Cardenas scored in the 56th minute and Linstrom assisted on Ciella Mupenda’s goal in the 65th.

Ericka Parrish made five saves in goal as the Falcons improved to 2-0.

NORTH KANSAS CITY 7, WILLIAM CHRISMAN 2: North Kansas City pulled away in the second half after Chrisman made it close.

Jlea Berry scored off an assist by Cameron Wells in the 25th minute to cut the deficit it 2-1, but North Kansas City scored on a free kick just before halftime to extend the lead to two again.

Anna McDonald scored in the 52nd minute to make it 3-2 but Northtown pulled away as the Bears fell to 1-1.

ST. MICHAEL 1, OAK GROVE 0: St. Michael the Archangel Catholic outlasted host Oak Grove over two overtimes and a shootout to claim the title in Oak Grove’s Panther Cup tournament Thursday.

St. Michael goalkeeper Kayce Cooper made two key saves in the shootout to lift the Guardians (3-0) to the title.

On Wednesday, the Guardians routed Warrensburg 8-0 to advance to the championship game.

Sophia VanHorn recorded her second hat trick of the season and Avery Basler added two goals and an assist to power St. Michael.

Victoria Swingle had a goal and an assist, Elana Stoehr and Maddie Shatto each scored a goal and Kyndal Puthoff had two assists.