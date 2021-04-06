Prep girls soccer roundup: Eagles score early, hold on to remain undefeated
The Grain Valley girls soccer team made two first-half goals hold up Monday.
The Eagles grabbed a 2-0 lead and held on for a 2-1 victory over visiting Park Hill South to remain undefeated.
Raena Childers scored off an assist from Annabelle Totta in the fourth minute to put Grain Valley ahead 1-0.
Valerie Holcomb made it 2-0 when she buried a kick in the net after Emma Thiessen’s shot was deflected by the Park Hill South goalkeeper.
Park Hill South cut that lead to 2-1 before halftime, but the Eagles held on in the second half to improve to 6-0.
RAYTOWN SOUTH 3, WILLIAM CHRISMAN 2: The William Chrisman girls soccer team couldn’t hold off Raytown South Monday.
The host Bears grabbed a 2-1 lead in the 60th minute, but the Cardinals tied it in the 78th minute and scored a few minutes into overtime to claim a 3-2 non-conference win.
Emma Gervy converted a penalty kick in the 25th minute to put Chrisman ahead 1-0.
Raytown South tied it with a long shot late in the first half.
Aariana Paprocki took a pass from Raigan Keltner and scored in the 60th minute to put the Bears ahead again.
OAK GROVE 8, BOONVILLE 0: Jordan Hall and Annika Holtorf both recorded hat tricks to lead host Oak Grove to a rout of Boonville Monday.
Kealyn Wilkinson and Mackenzie Mann also each scored a goal as the Panthers improved to 4-2 overall and 1-0 in the Missouri River Valley Conference.
Oak Grove’s junior varsity won 2-1.