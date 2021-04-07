Prep girls soccer roundup: Jaguars take Liberty to OT but fall

By The Examiner staff

Despite being shorthanded, the Blue Springs South girls soccer team took traditional power Liberty to double overtime before falling Tuesday.

Liberty, the defending Class 4 state champion from 2019, scored on a long shot with about two minutes left in the second overtime to claim a 3-2 Suburban Big Eight victory over the host Jaguars.

Braylee Childers finished a Khaliana Garrett free kick to tie it 2-2 for the Jaguars with about nine minutes left in regulation.

“We defended tough to force a second OT,” Jaguars coach Todd Findley said. “I couldn't be more proud of how the Jags fought, shorthanded with some injuries, against a great Liberty team. Siman Loethen was strong in the net, while defender Jayme Opdahl anchored a gritty defensive effort.”

Blue Springs South (4-2, 1-2 Big Eight) went up 1-0 when Maddie Rosenblum took a pass from Garrett and dribbled about half the field, beat the defender, carried into the box, and tucked in a left-footed finish.

Liberty tied it with a penalty kick and took a 2-1 in the second half before Childers tied it and sent it to overtime.

VAN HORN 9, SUMMIT CHRISTIAN 1: Adrianna Lara scored the first two goals of a hat trick in the first four minutes as Van Horn rolled to a win over visiting Summit Christian Academy in its Crossroads Conference opener Tuesday.

The Falcons led 3-1 at halftime on Anya Linstrom’s first goal on a Lara assist in the 16th minute.

Jazmin Vera and Alexandria Christman both scored on Linstrom assists a minute apart starting in the 43rd minute to go up 5-1.

Lara added her third goal in the 56th minute on an assist from Christman, and Cordilia Payne scored goals in the 59th and 60th minutes on assists from Christman and Lara.

Linstrom capped it in the 62nd minute on a Ciella Mupenda assist.

Erika Parrish posted seven saves as the Falcons improved to 5-0 overall.

LEE’S SUMMIT WEST 3, LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 2: Despite an overtime loss to rival Lee’s Summit West, Lee’s Summit North coach Ryan Kelley felt good about his team following Tuesday’s Suburban Big Eight match.

Paige Pemberton took a pass from Gracen Erisman and fired in the game-winner about two minutes into overtime to lift the Titans to the conference win.

Ashley Borron took a pass from Trinity Wheeler, took a touch and buried a shot to give the Broncos a 2-1 lead in the second half.

The Broncos, though, were called for a hand ball on a corner kick and Joey Fasnow converted the penalty kick to tie it for West (3-1).

“We showed that we can compete and play with one of the top teams in the area,” Broncos coach Ryan Kelley said. “It was a good performance by the girls and gave us some momentum that we can build on.”

The Broncos (1-5, 1-2 Big Eight) took a 1-0 lead in the first half when Borron lost the ball on the attack and Lauren Draney booted the loose ball into the net.

Laken Rold scored to tie it for West at halftime.

OAK GROVE 8, ODESSA 0: Jordan Hall recorded her second hat trick in as many days as Oak Grove won 8-0 for the second time in as many days.

Destiny Valentine earned her second straight shutout in goal as the Panthers improved to 5-2 overall and 2-1 in the Missouri River Valley Conference with the conference win.

Meredith Forthofer and Kealyn Wilkinson each added two goals and Annika Holtorf had one for the Panthers, who have outscored opponents 37-3 this season.