Prep girls soccer roundup: Strong first half propels Truman to win

By The Examiner staff

The Truman girls soccer team used a strong first half to get its second win of the season.

The Patriots built a 3-0 lead on the way to a 4-0 non-conference victory over visiting Winnetonka Thursday.

“We dominated the game from start to finish and the girls were able to play well throughout the game,” Truman coach Manny Tovar said.

Eris Moore, Cate Maxey and Claudia Andrade each scored goals in the first half to give the Patriots the lead at the intermission.

Daisy Romero added a second half goal and Bailey Gfeller and Cathrine Dillon combined on the shutout in goal as Truman improved to 2-3 overall.

LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 1, LIBERTY 0: A strong defensive effort and a goal on a set piece lifted Lee’s Summit North to a Suburban Big Eight victory over host Liberty Thursday.

Lauren Draney finished a corner kick by Ellie Stafford in the 50th minute for the only goal the Broncos would need.

“We struggled to get many quality chances but we attacked with the right ideas,” Broncos coach Ryan Kelley said. “Our defense held up well and made the attacks by Liberty stall out. Our back line has grown solid over the past few matches and they were up to the challenge tonight.

“Each match this season we have improved and grown as a team. We learned how to play with a lead tonight and did much better than we have recently.”

Goalkeeper Maddie Sibbing preserved the shutout for the Broncos (2-5, 1-2 Big Eight) by deflecting a Liberty free kick over the crossbar a few minutes after Draney scored.

LIBERTY NORTH 3, BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 0: Blue Springs South was unable to recover from a slow start in a Suburban Big Eight road loss Thursday night.

The host Eagles grabbed a 3-0 halftime lead as South dropped to 4-3 overall and 1-3 in the conference.

“We had no answers for their great play,” Jaguars coach Todd Findley said. “(We) regrouped for a better showing in the second half but both teams were held scoreless. We'll need to start games at a higher level in order to compete in this challenging conference.”

RAYMORE-PECULIAR 3, BLUE SPRINGS 0: Blue Springs and Ray-Pec played to a scoreless deadlock for the first 65 minutes.

But the host Panthers scored three times in the final 15 minutes to claim the Suburban Big Eight victory. Blue Springs dropped to 1-4 overall and 0-3 in the conference.