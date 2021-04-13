Prep girls soccer roundup: Blue Springs edged by Pirates in shootout

By The Examiner staff

The Blue Springs girls soccer team took Platte County to a shootout before falling 2-1 in a non-conference matchup Monday in Platte City.

Platte County grabbed a 1-0 halftime lead before freshman Ella Rowley scored in the second half to tie it and send it to overtime.

After a pair of scoreless overtime periods, the Pirates outscored the Wildcats 5-4 in a penalty kick shootout for the win.

Blue Springs dropped to 1-6 while Platte County improved to 8-1.

BELTON 5, WILLIAM CHRISMAN 0: William Chrisman couldn’t overcome a 2-0 halftime deficit in a Suburban Middle Six loss to visiting Belton Monday night.

Leading 1-0, Belton scored with less than a second left in the first half to make it 2-0 at the intermission.

The Pirates added three more goals in the second half as the Bears dropped to 2-6 overall and 0-2 in the conference with their sixth straight loss.