Prep girls soccer roundup: Duo powers unbeaten Van Horn to rout

By The Examiner staff

Anya Linstrom, Adrianna Lara and the Van Horn girls soccer team just keep rolling.

Linstrom scored five goals and Lara added four goals and three assists to power the undefeated Falcons to an 11-2 romp over host Maranatha Christian Academy Tuesday in a Crossroads Conference matchup in Shawnee, Kansas.

Van Horn (7-0, 2-0 Crossroads) built a 5-0 halftime lead on the strength of two goals each by Linstrom and Lara and a goal from Ciella Mupenda.

A Maranatha own goal in the 42nd minute made it 6-0.

Linstrom completed a hat trick in the 47th minute and added a pair of goals in the final two minutes. Lara scored in the 49th and 75th minutes.

Alexandria Christman and Cordilia Payne each added two assists and goalkeeper Erika Parrish made eight saves.

TRUMAN 2, RAYTOWN 1: Laney Smith scored in the second overtime to lift Truman to a Suburban Middle Six Conference win over host Raytown Tuesday.

Valerie Xayaphet scored Truman’s lone goal in regulation time as the Patriots improved to 3-3 overall and 1-2 in the conference with their second straight win.

“The game was evenly matched and both teams played very hard,” Truman coach Manny Tovar said.

RAYMORE-PECULIAR 3, BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 2: Raymore-Peculiar scored with just three minutes left to hand Blue Springs South a Suburban Big Eight loss Tuesday.

Trailing 1-0 at halftime, the Jaguars tied it before Ray-Pec’s late goal. Kennedi Hooks scored off a pass from Emma Robinson and Gwen Maggard scored on an assist from Khaliana Garrett for the Jaguars, who fell to 4-4 overall and 1-4 in the conference.

“I loved our work rate and teamwork – the girls battled all night,” Jaguars coach Todd Findley said. “Goalkeeper Siman Loethen had some great saves tonight to keep us in it until late. We just didn't take care of scoring chances in the first half when we had some good looks.”

Ray-Pec defeated South 3-0 in the junior varsity match.

NOTRE DAME DE SION 2, GRAIN VALLEY 1: Notre Dame de Sion scored about four minutes into overtime to hand Grain Valley its first loss of the season.

The Storm (4-3) took a 1-0 lead in the 10th minute. Raena Childers scored on a free kick in the 65th minute to tie it for Grain Valley (8-1) and send it into overtime.

“It was a very competitive game. They are a quality, experienced team very heavy with seniors,” Grain Valley coach Tyler Nichol said. “Never fun to lose a game, but we are taking it as a positive learning experience. It was bound to happen at some point and I think we will be better off because of it in the long run.”

PARK HILL 5, BLUE SPRINGS 2: Blue Springs dropped to 1-6 overall and 0-5 in the Suburban Big Eight with a loss to Park Hill.

Olivia McCoil and Ella Rowley scored the Wildcats’ goals.

LIBERTY NORTH 2, LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 0: Liberty North scored a goal in each half to spoil Lee’s Summit North’s Senior Night.

“On Senior Night our two objectives were to play with consistency and to communicate. We did not meet the expectations for these two objectives and that played a role in our struggles on the night,” Broncos coach Ryan Kelley said. “From the start we lacked the energy and focus we had through last week. Liberty North came out more prepared and got on the attack right away.

“We were on our heels through a majority of the first half and if not for some nice saves by Maddie Sibbing in goal, we would have been down more than 1-0 at halftime,” Kelley added.

North dropped to 3-6 overall and 2-3 in the Suburban Big Eight Conference.

OAK GROVE 9, SUMMIT CHRISTIAN 1: Annika Holtorf scored four goals as Oak Grove routed visiting Summit Christian Academy Tuesday.

Meredith Forthofer scored a hat trick and Kenzie Baxley and Kealyn Wilkinson added a goal apiece as the Panthers improved to 7-2.