Prep girls soccer roundup: Grain Valley pulls away from feisty Bears

By The Examiner staff

A shorthanded William Chrisman girls soccer team hung with a strong Grain Valley team for more than a half.

But the host Eagles had too much firepower and claimed a 5-0 Suburban Middle Six victory Thursday.

Raena Childers scored a hat trick as Grain Valley improved to 8-1 overall and 2-0 in the conference.

Coach Justin Schmidt’s Chrisman team (2-7, 0-3 Middle Six) kept the Eagles scoreless until the 38th minute, when Childers scored to make it 1-0 at halftime.

“Credit to Justin and their team,” Grain Valley coach Tyler Nichol said. “Despite missing players, they were set up in a way that made it very difficult for us to get going and they played very tough. … We were happy with the win but would like to be a little more sharp with our passes and more dynamic in the final third.”

Childers scored on two penalty kicks in the second half, Emma Thiessen and Annabelle Totta each added a goal and Kylee Bragaw had two assists to help the Eagles pull away.

OAK GROVE 8, KNOB NOSTER 0: Jordan Hall scored a hat trick to lead Oak Grove to a mercy-rule win over visiting Knob Noster Thursday.

Annika Holtorf added two goals and Caton Brown, Meredith Forthofer and Kenzie Baxley each had one goal as the Panthers improved to 8-2 overall with their fifth straight victory.