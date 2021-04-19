Lee's Summit North scores season-high seven goals in rout of Blue Springs

Michael Smith

The Examiner

The Lee’s Summit North girls soccer team knows what it is like to be in pressure-packed games.

Coming into Monday’s contest against Suburban Big Eight Conference rival Blue Springs, eight out of the Broncos’ nine games were decided by two goals or fewer. The only one that wasn’t was a 5-0 loss against Lee’s Summit in their second game of the season.

Monday wasn’t one of those nail-biters, however, and that was a good thing for the host Broncos as they got to relax a little bit during a 7-0 rout of the Wildcats.

“It’s nice to be able to finish and get those goals offensively,” North coach Ryan Kelley said. “We had a lot of tight matches where we scored once or twice and we weren’t able to build off that.

“Getting those three first-half goals allowed us to breathe. Coming into the second half we were more relaxed.”

North (4-6, 3-4 Big Eight) controlled the match from start to finish against a shorthanded Blue Springs team

Senior forward Ashley Borron, who led the Broncos best offensive performance by far, tallied four goals, sophomore defender Ellie Stafford added two and Jill Frogge had one.

“It feels really good (to score four goals),” said Borron, who said the four scores were a career-high for her.

Prior to Monday’s outburst, the Broncos had not scored more than two goals in a game this season.

“We played the ball well through the midfield,” Stafford said. “And that set the forwards up for success.”

North led 3-0 at halftime thanks to a pair of goals from Stafford that she blasted into the net from 30-plus yards out. Borron added a goal on a penalty kick.

“Those were two bangers,” Borron said of Stafford’s two long-range goals.

In the second half, even going against the wind, the Broncos’ offensive onslaught continued as they totaled 14 shots, 10 of which were on goal. North senior midfielder Cassidy Calvin sent a long ball along the right sideline to Borron in Blue Springs attacking third of the field. The senior dribbled the ball from the right wing after Wildcat goalkeeper Gabby Elliott came off her line and she scored a close-range, empty-netter for a 4-0 advantage in the 58th minute.

Borron scored her next two goals in similar fashion as she put in a point-blank shot after a rainbow pass over the top from junior defender Cali Siegmeier. Her fourth score came after a short centering pass from junior defender Natalie Allen. Borron faked Elliott, who came out to challenge her, and rolled the ball inside the right post for a 6-0 lead.

“She’s been one of the main pieces of our attack,” Kelley said of Borron, who leads the team with seven goals for the season. “When we are successful, a lot of that comes from Ashley. She makes a lot of great runs and opens up a lot of space for us and she sets people up.”

Frogge put an exclamation point on the win with a breakaway goal in the 71st minute.

Meanwhile, Blue Springs (1-7, 0-7) created plenty of chances as it had seven shots on goal in the second half. But each shot seemed to go right at North sophomore goalkeeper Maddie Sibbing, who stopped all seven. Four of those shots came on open close-range shots from freshmen Caitlin Lagemann and Brooke Alsup, who had two apiece.

“We just couldn’t get a lot going tonight,” said Blue Springs assistant coach Mike Palermo, filling in for head coach Shannon Cunningham, who is out on maternity leave. “We are down to two subs. We’re struggling with getting players healthy. We are missing four or five starters and we are already a young team as it is. That makes it really hard to compete in this conference.”