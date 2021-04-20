Prep girls soccer roundup: Van Horn remains undefeated with strong first half

By The Examiner staff

The Van Horn kept its best start to the season in years going with another win Monday.

The Falcons scored three first-half goals on the way to a 4-0 win over host Knob Noster.

Cordilia Payne, Alexandria Christman and Anya Linstrom each had a goal and an assist to help the Falcons improve to 9-0 overall.

Payne scored off a Christman assist in the sixth minute to give Van Horn the only goal it needed.

Christman scored on a Payne assist 10 minutes later and Linstrom scored off a Ciella Mupenda assist in the 30th minute to make it 3-0 at halftime.

Adrianna Lara scored on a Linstrom assist to cap the scoring in the 64th minute.

FORT OSAGE 2, RAYTOWN 1: Aliyah Ayala scored a goal in each half to lift Fort Osage to a Suburban Middle Six win over visiting Raytown Monday.

Ayala scored in the 22nd minute and the 55th minute as the Indians improved to 6-5 overall and 3-1 in the conference.

ST. MICHAEL 9, CENTER 0: St. Michael the Archangel Catholic got goals from seven different players to rout Center Monday.

Sophia VanHorn scored two goals to lead the way as the Guardians improved to 6-3.

Aubrey Rogers, Kyndal Putthoff, Lauren Rybowicz, Jacqueline DeMarea, Anna Stufflebean and Avery Basler added one goal each.