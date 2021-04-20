Prep girls soccer roundup: Van Horn remains undefeated with strong first half
The Van Horn kept its best start to the season in years going with another win Monday.
The Falcons scored three first-half goals on the way to a 4-0 win over host Knob Noster.
Cordilia Payne, Alexandria Christman and Anya Linstrom each had a goal and an assist to help the Falcons improve to 9-0 overall.
Payne scored off a Christman assist in the sixth minute to give Van Horn the only goal it needed.
Christman scored on a Payne assist 10 minutes later and Linstrom scored off a Ciella Mupenda assist in the 30th minute to make it 3-0 at halftime.
Adrianna Lara scored on a Linstrom assist to cap the scoring in the 64th minute.
FORT OSAGE 2, RAYTOWN 1: Aliyah Ayala scored a goal in each half to lift Fort Osage to a Suburban Middle Six win over visiting Raytown Monday.
Ayala scored in the 22nd minute and the 55th minute as the Indians improved to 6-5 overall and 3-1 in the conference.
ST. MICHAEL 9, CENTER 0: St. Michael the Archangel Catholic got goals from seven different players to rout Center Monday.
Sophia VanHorn scored two goals to lead the way as the Guardians improved to 6-3.
Aubrey Rogers, Kyndal Putthoff, Lauren Rybowicz, Jacqueline DeMarea, Anna Stufflebean and Avery Basler added one goal each.