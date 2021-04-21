Chrisman girls soccer tops rival Truman to end losing streak

Cody Thorn

The Examiner

A month-long losing streak has ended for the William Chrisman girls soccer team.

The Bears got goals from five different players to pick up a 5-0 win over the rival Truman Patriots Tuesday at Norman James Field.

The victory snapped a seven-game losing streak, which dates back to March 25. The last win for the Bears came on March 23 – exactly four weeks prior.

“I thought we could’ve done a little bit better job of keeping the ball,” Chrisman coach Justin Schmidt said. “We are starting to get healthy and starting to get our starters back in.”

When the Bears fell to .500 earlier in the year the team was missing five starters due to injuries.

Chrisman (2-7, 1-3) received most of its goals from underclassmen, but the first came from junior Emma Gervy. One of three juniors in the starting 11, she scored early with sophomore Karis Ramel getting the assist.

In the 29th minute, Ramel scored a goal with sophomore J’Lea Berry providing the assist – which made it 2-0 at the break.

In a unique sequence, the next goal continued a streak of assist-to-goal scorer as Berry scored in the 57th minute to make it 3-0.

The final two goals came within the next eight minutes.

Sophomore AnnaMarie McDonald scored in the 62nd minute and three minutes later, a deflection of Truman goalkeeper Bailee Gfeller went right to freshman Aariana Paprocki, who shot it into a wide-open net.

The two had a showdown just a minute later.

Paprocki was taken down on a tackle in the goalie box and Chrisman was awarded a penalty kick. She took the shot but Gfeller made the stop.

Chrisman had a few other shots on goal but none found the net.

Truman (3-5, 1-3) had only one real attack against the Bears’ defense. Chrisman goalkeeper Kennis Wohletz collided with a Patriot at about the 18-yard mark but the defense cleared the ball. Truman finished the contest without a shot on goal.

Truman coach Manny Tovar noted his team is currently struggling with numbers. There were only 14 players available, a combination of varsity and junior varsity players. That led to the cancellation of the junior varsity game which was scheduled after the varsity contest.

“We have a lot of girls out with quarantine; it is going around,” Tovar said. “They did well for the ones we had to play.”

With a depleted roster, the Patriots were held scoreless for the fifth time this year.

Truman’s game against Center on Thursday will not be played, meaning the Patriots will be idle until playing a league game at Grain Valley.

Chrisman plays Oak Park on Thursday in the opening round of the North Kansas City Tournament. Games will be played at the district’s activity complex at Staley High School.