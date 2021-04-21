Prep girls soccer roundup: Grain Valley tops Belton to take conference lead

The Examiner staff

The Grain Valley girls soccer team overcame a defensive-minded Belton team to take over first place in the conference.

Raena Childers tallied a goal and an assist to help the Eagles down Belton 3-1 in a Suburban Middle Six matchup Tuesday.

“Played decent tonight,” Grain Valley coach Tyler Nichol said after his team improved to 3-0 in the conference and 10-1 overall. “We were unlucky hitting the crossbar a couple times in the first half. Credit to Belton – they made it very compact in the middle of the field, which made it difficult to break them down. Freshman Morgan Soloman had her first start at goalkeeper and made a couple big saves.”

Childers scored an unassisted goal in the 20th minute to put the Eagles on top. Seven minutes later Sevi Aumua scored on an assist from Rian Handy to make it 2-0 at halftime.

Annabelle Totta added an insurance goal in the 65 minute on an assist from Childers before Belton (5-2, 3-1) scored in the 73rd minute.

VAN HORN 5, BARSTOW 2: Anya Linstrom and Cordilia Payne each scored two goals as Van Horn overcame a 2-1 deficit to remain undefeated with a Crossroads Conference home win over Barstow Tuesday.

Payne scored on a 10-yard kick in the eighth minute to put the Falcons ahead 1-0, but Barstow countered with a pair of goals to take the lead.

Linstrom beat a pair of defenders and beat the Barstow goalkeeper in the 18th minute to tie it.

Freshman Adrianna Lara faked the goalkeeper and rolled the ball into an open net to give Van Horn a 3-2 lead in the 31st minute.

Payne scored on a bicycle kick off a deflected corner kick in the 59th minute for insurance. Linstrom scored on a strike from outside the box 10 minutes later to seal it for Van Horn (10-0, 3-0 Crossroads).

OAK GROVE 5, CLINTON 2: Jordan Hall scored a second straight hat trick Tuesday to help Oak Grove to its sixth straight victory.

Annika Holtorf and Kenzie Baxley each added a goal as the Panthers improved to 9-2 overall and 3-1 in the Missouri River Valley Conference West.