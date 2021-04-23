Prep girls soccer roundup: Defenders get goals as Eagles rout Blue Jays

The Examiner staff

Grain Valley senior center backs Sophie Broockerd and Kelsey Duett normally don’t get a lot of chances to score.

That changed Thursday as drubbed the host Raytown Blue Jays 10-0 in just one half of a Suburban Middle Six match.

Broockerd’s goal capped the rout, while Duett’s score came two goals earlier.

“Was a fun night to get lots of girls playing time,” Grain Valley coach Tyler Nichol said. “It was fun to see our two senior center backs Sophie and Kelsey score.”

Forward Raena Childers garnered another four goals as the Eagles improved to 11-1 overall while remaining unbeaten in the Middle Six conference race at 4-0.

Emma Thiessen, Annabelle Totta, Kylee Bragaw and Meghan Knust also added a goal apiece. Morgan Solomon earned the shutout in goal.

WILLIAM CHRISMAN 4, OAK PARK 0: Emma Gervy and Karis Ramel each scored two goals to help lift William Chrisman to a non-conference victory over Oak Park in the first game of the North Kansas City Invitational Thursday at Staley High School.

Ramel also added an assist as the Bears won their second straight after breaking a seven-game losing streak.

Cameron Wells, Anna McDonald and J’Lea Berry also had assists for the Bears,

Chrisman meets Platte County at 5:45 p.m. Friday in the semifinals.

BLUE VALLEY WEST 5, BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 0: Blue Valley West, the defending Kansas Class 6A champion, built a 4-0 halftime lead to blank the host Jaguars in the Blue Springs South Invitational Thursday.

“(They were) too much for (us) tonight. We just couldn’t match their pace of play,” Jaguars coach Todd Findley said. “I’m proud of the girls for fighting and playing well in the second half.”

ST. TERESA’S 2, LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 0: Lee’s Summit North kept it close against one of the best girls soccer programs in the state but couldn’t muster any offense in a loss Wednesday.

“Overall we battled hard and executed most of our plan,” Broncos coach Ryan Kelley said. “We struggled to find the necessary finishing moment in the goal on our few opportunities.”

The Broncos dropped to 4-7 overall.